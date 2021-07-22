Waco teenager charged after street racing results in head-on collision

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Wednesday announced Silver Amaro, 17, was arrested on July 21 in connection to illegal street racing and charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Police said the assault happened on May 29, the weekend of an unsanctioned event called “2021 Rally on the Valley.”

At approximately 11:05 p.m. that night, police officers in Waco were dispatched to a wreck in the 800 block of Schroeder.

The wreck was reportedly the result of an illegal street race and officers learned two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Witnesses at the scene drove both drivers and a passenger to a local hospital.

After speaking with witnesses, the police officers learned the two vehicles were involved in an illegal race when one of the vehicles collided with a third vehicle that had just participated in another illegal race.

Video evidence allegedly shows Amaro was in a race at the time and Amaro’s vehicle struck the third vehicle head on.

The driver of the third vehicle was treated for serious bodily injuries.

“The Waco Police Department does not tolerate racing of any kind,” said a department spokeswoman.

“As this incident demonstrates, illegal racing just for an adrenaline rush is very dangerous and places those drivers and spectators in danger of serious bodily injury or possible death.”

Police said those who participate in illegal street racing will be arrested and “charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

