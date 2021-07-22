Advertisement

Workers at Central Texas poultry plant vote ‘overwhelmingly’ to unionize

Workers at a Central Texas poultry plant have voted “overwhelmingly” to unionize, the Texas AFL-CIO said Thursday. (File)(KTRE staff)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Workers at the Pilgrim’s Pride poultry processing plant at 2500 East Lakeshore Dr. in Waco have voted “overwhelmingly” to unionize, the Texas AFL-CIO said in a press release Thursday.

The plant employs about 400.

The next step is the negotiation of a contract by the  United Food and Commercial Workers Local 540 covering pay, benefits and working conditions.

“Congratulations to workers at Pilgrim’s Pride for coming together to form a union in your workplace,” said Texas AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Leonard Aguilar.

“Your overwhelming vote will definitely make your lives better through higher wages, benefits, and a voice on the job,” he said.

“Polling shows tens of millions more workers in this country would join a union if they could, and UFCW organizers are making it possible for thousands of workers to do just that through their commitment to organizing in Texas,” he said.

“They are engaged in some of the toughest union organizing in some of the toughest places, and this victory shows that when workers fight anywhere, workers can win anywhere.”

Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim founded the 75-year-old company was founded in 1946 in East Texas.

Brazil-based JBS bought a majority stake in the company in 2009 for $800 million and moved its U.S. headquarters to Greeley, Colo.

Pilgrim’s Pride was the largest chicken producer in the country until it filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

