Advertisement

Alabama Governor: ‘Start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ for rise in COVID

By Ed Payne and WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birmingham, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey puts the blame for the rapid rise in the state’s COVID cases squarely on “the unvaccinated folks,” WBRC-TV reported.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama is the least vaccinated state in the country, with less than 34% of its residents fully vaccinated.

“Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” Ivey told reporters.

Still, Ivey ended the state’s mask mandate in April and disagrees with the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation to require face masks for people older than 2.

“Governor Ivey believes students need to be in the classroom without any type of mask requirement,” spokeswoman Gina Maiola said this week. “She continues to encourage all eligible Alabamians to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to make COVID-19 a distant memory.”

With the delta variant surging, average daily COVID-19 cases in Alabama are nearly double what they were a week ago, CNN reported. They are more than four times higher than they were two weeks ago.

“These folks are choosing a horrible lifestyle of self-inflicted pain. We’ve got to get folks to take the shot,” Ivey said.

“It’s their job to take care of themselves and us as well. We can’t do that for them. All we can do is everybody take the shot themselves. So, encourage others to do likewise.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
Police described Vincent Snell (left) and Omarion Mayes (right) as street gang members.
Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen
As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit

Latest News

Allen Sykes was first elected to the Waco School Board in 1999.
Resignation of longest-serving member leaves WISD board with a decision to make
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse
FILE - In this May 24, 2019, file photo, celebrity chef Mario Batali is arraigned on a charge...
Mario Batali harassment probe settlement: $600K to accusers
Robertson County rollover crash 7/23
Authorities looking for driver following early morning rollover crash
A Hall County firefighter leaves following a liquid nitrogen leak that killed six people at...
$1M in fines after nitrogen kills 6 at Georgia poultry plant