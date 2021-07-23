Advertisement

Area daycare worker charged with injury to a child

Woman allegedly ran vacuum into child’s left leg, arm
Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Tiffany Ann Baggerly(Brazos County Jail)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman has been fired from her job at a daycare in the 500 block of Sulphur Springs Road after being charged with injury to a child.

The mother of the child told the Bryan Police Department she had been contacted by the daycare on June 14 and was told that her child had gotten a carpet burn on her left palm. In their investigation, police spoke with the owner of the daycare, who explained that the accused daycare worker, Tiffany Ann Baggerly, told her that she did not know what had happened to the child.

Baggerly later told the owner that the child was scared of the vacuum she was using and “scooted across the carpet”, giving herself a burn. Baggerly added that she cleaned and put a band-aid on the child’s hand.

The daycare owner then told Bryan Police that something was off with Baggerly’s statement, so she checked the classroom security video. Bryan Police also viewed this video.

According to police, the footage showed Baggerly running the vacuum into the left leg of the child, then moving the vacuum up the child’s left leg and onto her left hand until she started crying. Baggerly then grabbed the child by the arm and dragged her across the carpet before returning to vacuuming, according to the police report.

When speaking with police, officers reported that Baggerly said the incident that occurred was an accident.

Baggerly has been charged with injury to a child 14 years of age or younger.

Upon learning this information, the owner of the daycare immediately fired Baggerly, and told KBTX that she is “never allowed back on the premises.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
Police described Vincent Snell (left) and Omarion Mayes (right) as street gang members.
Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen
As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit

Latest News

Allen Sykes was first elected to the Waco School Board in 1999.
Resignation of longest-serving member leaves WISD board with a decision to make
Robertson County rollover crash 7/23
Authorities looking for driver following early morning rollover crash
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: Outbreak of ‘superbug’ fungus reported in D.C. and Dallas area
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say