Area daycare worker charged with injury to a child

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A woman has been fired from her job at a daycare in the 500 block of Sulphur Springs Road after being charged with injury to a child.

The mother of the child told the Bryan Police Department she had been contacted by the daycare on June 14 and was told that her child had gotten a carpet burn on her left palm. In their investigation, police spoke with the owner of the daycare, who explained that the accused daycare worker, Tiffany Ann Baggerly, told her that she did not know what had happened to the child.

Baggerly later told the owner that the child was scared of the vacuum she was using and “scooted across the carpet”, giving herself a burn. Baggerly added that she cleaned and put a band-aid on the child’s hand.

The daycare owner then told Bryan Police that something was off with Baggerly’s statement, so she checked the classroom security video. Bryan Police also viewed this video.

According to police, the footage showed Baggerly running the vacuum into the left leg of the child, then moving the vacuum up the child’s left leg and onto her left hand until she started crying. Baggerly then grabbed the child by the arm and dragged her across the carpet before returning to vacuuming, according to the police report.

When speaking with police, officers reported that Baggerly said the incident that occurred was an accident.

Baggerly has been charged with injury to a child 14 years of age or younger.

Upon learning this information, the owner of the daycare immediately fired Baggerly, and told KBTX that she is “never allowed back on the premises.”

