Attendance will be limited at Central Texas regional Little League tournament

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Little League International is limiting attendance at U.S. Region Tournaments including the Southwest Region Softball Tournament, which starts on Sunday in Waco.

The tournament, which runs from Sunday through Thursday at Marvin Norcross Stadium on South University Parks Drive includes the Robinson Little League softball team, and teams from Ganado, Monument, Colo., Kenner, La., Albuquerque, N.M., and Muskogee, Okla.

Little League International’s president, Stephen Keener, said general admission to games won’t be allowed.

Instead, each team will have 250 tickets to distribute to friends and family based on stadium capacity.

Keener said the organization consulted with its 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, prior to making the decision.

The Robinson team’s coach, Edward Rosillio, said although his players understand the safety precautions are necessary, they are disappointed.

“It was exciting to know that we would be playing at home, and we could fill the stands with blue and white shirts everywhere and now it feels like we have the same advantage that everybody else does now,” Rosillio said.

Those who do have game tickets are encouraged to wear masks, but face coverings aren’t required.

