Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests

A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested...
A Central Texas church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested positive for COVID-19. (File)(WAVE 3 News)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX)-- A Woodway church ended its youth summer camp early after at least a dozen children tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, First Woodway Baptist Church announced it will postpone its camp party, which would’ve been the final event of their Sondays Camp.

In a statement to KWTX, the church said it “sent nearly 400 students and sponsors to our yearly youth camp.”

A spokesperson said the day before the camp ended, three students tested positive for the virus so camp administrators sent them home along with about two dozen other students and counselors who were in close contact with them.

The church said the next day, about a dozen people who attended the camp tested positive for COVID-19.

Premier ER performed testing for the remaining campers after the outbreak was detected, a spokesperson said.

Premier ER urges summer campers and other groups to get COVID-19 tests prior to the gatherings.

Premier ER is offering group COVID-19 testing, which groups can request by filling out a form online.

“We want to be a solution to any COVID issues that are going on, so we work closely with those that are needing the testing and depending on the size and location we’ve gone onsite,” spokeswoman Kristina Holcomb said.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children as young as 12, but most summer camps don’t require vaccinations.

Across the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, fewer than 10% of children 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated, and about 14.5% have received one dose.

