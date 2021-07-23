Advertisement

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians.

The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to permanently drop logos and names considered racist.

The choice of Guardians will undoubtedly be criticized by many of the club’s die-hard fans.

The organization spent most of the past year whittling down a list of potential names that was at nearly 1,200 just over a month ago. But the process quickly accelerated and the club landed on Guardians.

Team owner Paul Dolan said last summer’s social unrest, touched off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, spurred his intention to change the name.

Dolan is expected to provide more details on the choice and background on the change at a news conference at Progressive Field before the Indians host the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2018, the Indians stopped wearing the contentious Chief Wahoo logo on their jerseys and caps. However, the team continues to sell merchandise bearing the smiling, red-faced caricature that was protested for decades by Native American groups.

The name change has sparked lively debate among the city’s passionate sports fans. Other names, including the Spiders, which is what the team was once called, were pushed by supporters on social media platforms.

The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)

But Guardians does seem to fit the team’s objective to find a name that embodies Cleveland’s ethos while preserving the team’s history and uniting the community.

Not far from the downtown ballpark, there are two large landmark stone edifices — referred to as guardians — on the Hope Memorial Bridge over the Cuyahoga River.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
Two street gang members were indicted for murder Thursday in the death of a teenager who was...
Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit
About 20 firefighters responded.
Crews stand down after underground propane leak in downtown Waco area contained
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver

Latest News

People stand behind the fire line as the flames spread through dry grasses at the Steptoe...
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze
Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
Josh Bartlett
WATCH LIVE: Public invited to procession for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett, Friday morning after funeral
A setting Moon and elk at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park in March 2015.
Light up your weekend: Watch for the full buck moon Friday night
The full buck moon peaks on July 23.
July 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA