Federal agents bring closure to family of deceased man found in New Jersey river

file photo
file photo(KNOE)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) -EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) Missing Migrant Program (MMP) assisted in identifying a deceased Guatemalan migrant found in the Delaware River in New Jersey.

On June 30, 2020, an unidentified Guatemalan male had been found deceased in the Delaware River.

The New Jersey State Police requested assistance from RGV MMP with their efforts in identifying the person.

State Police provided fingerprint images of the individual to the Border Patrol to begin the investigation.

Border Patrol’s database contains the biometric information for over 200 million people that are unavailable to other law enforcement agencies.

MMP agents and the RGV Joint Forensic Center (JFC), successfully identified the male as Israel Mario Luciano-Alvarado.

The successful identification was confirmed through collaboration with the family, via the Guatemalan Consulate.

RGV Sector Chief Brian Hastings stated, “The dedication of this team shows the underlying commitment to challenging situations and compassionate efforts made by both MMP and the investigators with the NJ State Police.”

