Hottest days we’ve seen this month all starts this weekend

Despite staying cooler and wetter than normal for all of July, our luck has run out and heat, humidity & rain-free weather takes hold for the long haul. Tonight is warm and muggy with lows only falling into the mid 70s. High pressure will lock in upper 90s for both Saturday and Sunday, but keep in mind that feels-like temperatures will be around 100-105 degrees. With high pressure dominating, there will be little in the way of cloud cover and some of that natural shade from clouds so make sure you’re staying hydrated, listening to your body and taking breaks from the sun if you’re outside for an extended period of time.

On the dust front, we have a plume of Saharan dust moving in starting tonight and it will turn our blue sky a hazy-brown. Hazy conditions are likely both Saturday and Sunday. Air quality is expected to be negatively impacted over the next few days and depending on when the dust can mix out a bit, we could see reduced air quality and hazy days into the beginning of the next workweek.

The warmup doesn’t stop this weekend. With several days of hot and dry conditions we might even see our first 100 degree day of the year at some point next week. It could come as early as Sunday or Monday but the chances for getting that hot will be here into next weekend and beyond that as well. Extended outlooks are pointing to hotter/drier than normal summer weather through the beginning of August, a pattern that will likely lead to more 100-degree days into next month.

