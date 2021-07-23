Advertisement

Houston Police: Suspect ran ambulance off the road, stole it at gunpoint with patient inside

Brandon Warren, 43, as the man who allegedly stole a Houston Fire Department ambulance at...
Brandon Warren, 43, as the man who allegedly stole a Houston Fire Department ambulance at gunpoint as firefighters rushed a patient to the hospital.(Houston Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday identified Brandon Warren, 43, as the man who allegedly stole a Houston Fire Department ambulance at gunpoint as firefighters rushed a patient to the hospital.

Warren will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and felony evading arrest, police said.

Police said the ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital early Friday morning when a car driven by Warren ran it off the road.

Warren allegedly took the ambulance at gunpoint and left a firefighter on the side of the road.

The patient and a second firefighter were still inside the ambulance when Warren allegedly took it on a joy ride.

Police officers located the stolen vehicle via GPS and took the armed suspect into custody without incident near the Southwest Freeway and Weslayan.

