Advertisement

III Corps welcomes new deputy commanding general for maneuver

Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps deputy commander of maneuver, speaks in front of III Corps...
Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps deputy commander of maneuver, speaks in front of III Corps Headquarters, July 22 during a Phantom Honor ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Brandy Cruz, Fort Hood Public Affairs)(U.S. Army photo by Brandy Cruz, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -The III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Pat White will welcome the new III Corps Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland.

The assumption of command was held July 22 at the Phantom for the Honors Ceremony.

Gilland’s previous assignment was as the 2nd Infantry Division commander in the Republic of Korea.

He previously served at Fort Hood as the Chief of Staff for 1st Cavalry Division (May 2014-February 2015) and commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (July 2012 – April 2014).

He has served multiple deployments to Afghanistan, Africa, and Iraq.

“We’re excited and proud to be here in Central Texas,” Maj. Gen. Gilland said.

As a United States Military Academy West Point graduate, Maj. Gen. Gilland also advised future soldiers and those who may be interested in the Army.

“Don’t stop yourself, don’t put barriers in place, don’t impose restrictions on yourself”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Two street gang members were indicted for murder Thursday in the death of a teenager who was...
Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit
Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.
Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody

Latest News

Summer Camp in Central Texas
Camp ends early for some young Central Texas church members after positive COVID tests
Hillsboro Boxing Club
Central Texas sports club provides stability, confidence for area youth
Many parents are questioning the safety of schools as summer winds down because COVID cases are...
Rising COVID cases have parents concerned about upcoming school year
Many parents are questioning the safety of schools as summer winds down because COVID cases are...
Rising COVID cases have parents concerned about upcoming school year