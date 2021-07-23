III Corps welcomes new deputy commanding general for maneuver

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) -The III Corps commander Lt. Gen. Pat White will welcome the new III Corps Deputy Commanding General for Maneuver Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland.

The assumption of command was held July 22 at the Phantom for the Honors Ceremony.

Gilland’s previous assignment was as the 2nd Infantry Division commander in the Republic of Korea.

He previously served at Fort Hood as the Chief of Staff for 1st Cavalry Division (May 2014-February 2015) and commander of 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (July 2012 – April 2014).

He has served multiple deployments to Afghanistan, Africa, and Iraq.

“We’re excited and proud to be here in Central Texas,” Maj. Gen. Gilland said.

As a United States Military Academy West Point graduate, Maj. Gen. Gilland also advised future soldiers and those who may be interested in the Army.

“Don’t stop yourself, don’t put barriers in place, don’t impose restrictions on yourself”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.