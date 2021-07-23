Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
The accident occurred near the Bell Expo Center, which is in the background.
Teenager dies, five others seriously hurt in 7-vehicle I-35 crash
Branden Lamarr Smith, 33, is charged with murder.
Stabbing at Central Texas apartment complex leaves one dead; suspect is in custody
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit
Gov. Abbott
Texas governor won’t impose new mask mandate despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Muro fronterizo
Texas begins jailing border crossers on trespassing charges
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an...
Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida