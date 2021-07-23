Laredo federal agents stop human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) -Federal agents from the Laredo Sector thwarted a human smuggling attempt at a checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35.

The attempted smuggling happened during the late evening of July 20.

A rental box truck approached the inspection area of the checkpoint and an x-ray scan of the vehicle occurred.

It later revealed several anomalies in the cargo area, resulting in officers searching the truck.

Five migrants from Mexico were hiding behind storage boxes inside the truck.

Personal amounts of marijuana were seized by Border Patrol.

The five people hiding were taken into custody.

