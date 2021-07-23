Pets of the Week July 23: Curly and Franny

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greg May Honda Pets of the Week for July 23 are Curly and Franny.

Both get along well because Franny is Curly’s mother.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting the pair or just one of the dogs, contact the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The shelter is located at 2032 Circle Road in Waco.

You can also call (254) 754-1454 to set up an appointment.

