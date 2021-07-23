Police look for new leads in year-old Central Texas murder

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Police are looking for new leads in a year-old murder case in Temple.

Timothy Drabick, 60, was shot early in the morning of June 14, 2020, in the 2300 block of South 55th Street.

He died on July 28, 2020, at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

On Friday, Temple police asked for the public’s help in finding whoever was responsible for Drabick’s death.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (254) 298-5510.

Tips may also be submitted online.

