Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle

Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are searching for two people who they say assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Sonic at 2636 JBS Parkway on Sunday afternoon for a report of a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they learned that a man and woman had assaulted employees at the restaurant. The victims told police that the man had returned and threatened them with a rifle as well.

The suspects drove away in a white Chevrolet Tahoe before police arrived.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown above is asked to call Detective J. Santana at 432-335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0011711.

