Advertisement

Resignation of longest-serving member leaves WISD board with a decision to make

Allen Sykes was first elected to the Waco School Board in 1999.
Allen Sykes was first elected to the Waco School Board in 1999.(Waco ISD)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The impending resignation of Dist. 5 Waco School Board Trustee Allen Sykes leaves board members with a decision to make.

Sykes, who was first elected to the board in 1999, announced during a board meeting Thursday night he plans to resign as soon as his replacement is sworn into office and in a letter to the board said his decision was “based on other commitments making it increasingly difficult to allocate sufficient effort to fulfill the requirements entrusted to me.”

“Allen has been a thoughtful voice for our students and employees for more than two decades,” Waco Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

“He has a remarkable legacy of service on this board and in our community. While Allen may be stepping down from the board later this year, I have no doubt that he will continue to make a difference in the lives of our students.”

Sykes term ends in May 2022.

The board may appoint a replacement to fill the reminder of the term, call a special election to fill the vacancy or leave the vacancy unfilled until the May 2022 school board election.

Board President Angela Tekell said the board will discuss the vacancy at its Aug. 12 meeting.

Meanwhile those interested in an appointment to fill the vacancy should submit a letter of interest describing qualifications and why they want to serve.

The deadline for submission is Aug. 23.

Letters may be mailed to the Waco ISD Administration Building, 501 Franklin Ave., Waco, TX 76701 or emailed to monica.boyd@wacoisd.org.

To be eligible, residents must be registered to vote, must have lived in Texas for at least a year and must have lived for at least six months in District 5, which includes area between the Richland Mall and Lake Waco as well some areas near Baylor University.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
Police described Vincent Snell (left) and Omarion Mayes (right) as street gang members.
Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen
As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit

Latest News

Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Area daycare worker charged with injury to a child
Robertson County rollover crash 7/23
Authorities looking for driver following early morning rollover crash
FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a...
CDC: Outbreak of ‘superbug’ fungus reported in D.C. and Dallas area
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox, reports say