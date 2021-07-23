Resignation of longest-serving member leaves WISD board with a decision to make

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The impending resignation of Dist. 5 Waco School Board Trustee Allen Sykes leaves board members with a decision to make.

Sykes, who was first elected to the board in 1999, announced during a board meeting Thursday night he plans to resign as soon as his replacement is sworn into office and in a letter to the board said his decision was “based on other commitments making it increasingly difficult to allocate sufficient effort to fulfill the requirements entrusted to me.”

“Allen has been a thoughtful voice for our students and employees for more than two decades,” Waco Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

“He has a remarkable legacy of service on this board and in our community. While Allen may be stepping down from the board later this year, I have no doubt that he will continue to make a difference in the lives of our students.”

Sykes term ends in May 2022.

The board may appoint a replacement to fill the reminder of the term, call a special election to fill the vacancy or leave the vacancy unfilled until the May 2022 school board election.

Board President Angela Tekell said the board will discuss the vacancy at its Aug. 12 meeting.

Meanwhile those interested in an appointment to fill the vacancy should submit a letter of interest describing qualifications and why they want to serve.

The deadline for submission is Aug. 23.

Letters may be mailed to the Waco ISD Administration Building, 501 Franklin Ave., Waco, TX 76701 or emailed to monica.boyd@wacoisd.org.

To be eligible, residents must be registered to vote, must have lived in Texas for at least a year and must have lived for at least six months in District 5, which includes area between the Richland Mall and Lake Waco as well some areas near Baylor University.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.