Rising COVID cases have parents concerned about upcoming school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many parents are questioning the safety of schools as summer winds down because COVID cases are rising in Central Texas.

Bell County currently has 1,100 active COVID case, up by nearly 200 in the last few weeks alone, leaving many parents and students concerned.

With the Delta variant still out there, Shanice Wright still has plenty of questions. She’s scared about her daughter getting sick when she returns to school.

“I know parents are concerned about grades being affected,” she said.

“I know it’s hard because every student learns differently and some do better virtually than others, but it’s just scary. What about the younger kids that can’t get vaccinated? Are they okay because you’re vaccinated?”

Meanwhile, some parents like Hawni Meyer believe their children need to be in the classroom for their mental health and to get their grades back on track.

“When the schools initially shut down, my husband was deployed so both of my children were struggling without a sense of normalcy,” she said.

“It really caused some psychological issues for my son where he had to get counseling for the first time ever.”

Bell County Public Health officials say they’re communicating with local school districts routinely to keep them updated on what they’re seeing with COVID and Bell County so they can be prepared for the school year, a goal that Meyer stresses must not fail.

“Selfishly as a parent, I want what’s best for my kids,” she said.

“My biggest fear with COVID is that we have to shut down again.”

So far, few districts have released a definitive plan of action when it comes to COVID mitigation in classrooms.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.