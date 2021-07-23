Shooting suspect arrested after pursuit, victim taken to local hospital with serious injuries

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police made an arrest Friday afternoon following a pursuit after a shooting in the 2300 block of Indian Trail near Harker Heights Community Park that left a woman seriously injured.

Police received a report of gunfire at around 1:25 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, the man suspected of firing the shots was gone, but a deputy Bell County constable spotted the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull it over.

The suspect sped off with the constable and Harker Heights officers in pursuit.

The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in Harker Heights just before 1:40 p.m.

Officers arrested the driver without incident.

Police, meanwhile, learned the victim had been taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

“Preliminary investigation suggests the female victim was shot by the male suspect who had been taken into custody” police said in a press release.

The woman’s injuries though serious aren’t life-threatening, police said.

“There are no indications that the male suspect and the female victim knew each other,” police said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call detectives at (254) 953-5440.

