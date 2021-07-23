Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Former President reacts to SEC expansion talks of adding Texas, Oklahoma

Many Aggies are opposed to the idea of bringing the Longhorns into the Southeastern Conference.
Expansion of the SEC is being talked about.
By Clay Falls
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M fans are closely following the possible addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference.

Former President R. Bowen Loftin said Friday morning he doesn’t think it’s a great idea to let Texas join the SEC. Loftin said it feels like déjà vu when Texas was considering looking at the Pac 12 and conference realignments more than 10 years ago.

“Well most Aggies I’ve talked to are very much against this,” said Loftin, who served as the university’s president during Texas A&M’s transition into the SEC in July 2012.

He said he doesn’t think Texas would be a good fit for the conference.

“There are two major things I see here. The one is just cultural fit. A&M has a great fit in the SEC. I could argue OU may have a great fit as well. They’re a school with a lot of commonality. But Texas really doesn’t have a good fit in most SEC schools and I find it curious they want to do that. But again this is about [following] the money,” Loftin said.

