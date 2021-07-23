Advertisement

Texas man arrested for allegedly robbing couple at gunpoint for their puppy

Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery.
Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Forney Police have arrested one of three suspects in their late teens or twenties who allegedly stole a puppy a couple was trying to sell.

Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas is charged with aggravated robbery.

He’s in the Kaufman County Jail with bond set at $200,000.

Police said on Tuesday, July 13 around 10:30 p.m., a couple showed up to a parking lot in the 800 block of US HWY 80 to sell their puppy.

That’s when they were robbed at gunpoint and the suspects took off with the puppy.

The young men were seen heading west towards Mesquite in tan Toyota Camry with paper tags.

Police did not say what kind of puppy was taken.

They are still looking for the other two suspects.

“The Forney Police Department would like the thank those that responded with information to the Forney Police Department Facebook post and the Dallas Police Department for their assistance in this incident,” Forney Police said in a news release.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607.

You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Texas man’s dying words lead police to charge his wife with murder
As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
Police described Vincent Snell (left) and Omarion Mayes (right) as street gang members.
Two Central Texas street gang members indicted for murder in death of teen
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver
A driver allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a Lott Police unit.
Driver who ignored stop sign crashes into Central Texas police unit

Latest News

(AP Photo)
Austin, Travis County urge mask use, ask unvaccinated to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
The waterpark is setting some time aside to meet some special needs.
Popular Central Texas waterpark sets some time aside to meet some special needs
Josh Bartlett
WATCH: Celebration of Life Service for fallen LSO Sgt. Josh Bartlett
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle