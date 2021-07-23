The typical summer weather pattern is about to lock in

We’ve notched 22 days in July with below normal high temperatures and 26 days in a row when you stretch back to the end of June. We’ll likely have at least one or maybe two more days with a high temperature staying below the average high of 98° before those toasty summer temperatures return for the foreseeable future. Today is the transition day away from the cooler and rainy weather pattern before the hot and dry weather pattern locks in so the faucet will shut off but the temperatures won’t be as high as they could be. Temperatures Friday morning starting out in the low-to-mid 70s under partly cloudy skies will give way to at least partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the the day. There will be times, especially in the afternoon, where mostly sunny conditions will rule. However, a few clouds may bubble up in the day time heat and could produce a stray shower. Today’s rain chances are capped at 10% and highs should reach the mid-90s across the board. Humidity values will be high today so from midday onward, we’re expecting heat index values to reach the triple-digits near and east of I-35. Today’s highest heat index could be as high as 103°.

We’ll shake some of that humidity this weekend, but temperatures will be higher so everything will pretty much cancel itself out. Saturday and Sunday’s morning clouds give way to plentiful daytime sunshine with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will again range from about 100° to 105°. You may notice hazy skies on Saturday as a plume of Saharan Dust moves through the atmosphere. The concentration of the dust may be a bit higher than previously thought so if you’re sensitive to changing air quality, you may want to limit outdoor activities. Haze may be around on Sunday but it shouldn’t be quite as noticeable. We’re still not forecasting a high temperature of 100° for most of the area. Sure, a brief foray into the triple-digits is possible, especially west of Highway 281, however highs are expected to hover between about 96° and 99° all next week long. The highest of those temperatures should be in the first part of the week, Monday and Tuesday especially. Some forecast models are hinting that a backdoor cold front could sneak in from the east and drop temperatures mid-week. It’s highly unlikely that’ll happen, but we’ll have a miniscule temperature drop-off Wednesday and Thursday with a 20% chance of rain to account for that Wednesday. We’re expecting this hot and dry weather pattern to stick around through at least the first few days of August and probably beyond. If we don’t notch our first 100° day in July, we almost certainly will in August.

