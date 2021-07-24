Advertisement

Deep in the heart film festival closes out its final day

The Waco Hippodrome
The Waco Hippodrome(Photo by Rissa Shaw)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The last day of the Deep In The Heart film festival wrapped up today.

The film festival was held at the Waco Hippodrome.

More than a hundred movies were shown at this year’s festival.

Filmmakers and film lovers from across the country showed up to participate.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to Covid but this year, organizers hoped that this year’s festival helped people connect after months of isolation.

