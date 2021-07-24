Deep in the heart film festival closes out its final day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The last day of the Deep In The Heart film festival wrapped up today.

The film festival was held at the Waco Hippodrome.

More than a hundred movies were shown at this year’s festival.

Filmmakers and film lovers from across the country showed up to participate.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to Covid but this year, organizers hoped that this year’s festival helped people connect after months of isolation.

