Groups urge state to protect last wild Atlantic salmon in US

FILE - In this April 2, 2012 file photo, a 4-year-old Atlantic salmon is held at the National Fish Hatchery in Nashua, N.H.
FILE - In this April 2, 2012 file photo, a 4-year-old Atlantic salmon is held at the National Fish Hatchery in Nashua, N.H. Maine is home to the last wild Atlantic salmon populations in the U.S., but a new push to protect the fish is unlikely to land them on the state's endangered list. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)(Jim Cole | AP)
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new push to protect the final remaining wild Atlantic salmon in the U.S. is unlikely to land the fish on a key state endangered list.

Atlantic salmon once teemed in U.S. rivers, but now return to only a handful of rivers in Maine.

The fish are protected at the federal level, but a coalition of environmental groups and scientists said the salmon could be afforded more protections if they were added to Maine’s list.

The commissioner of the state’s Department of Marine Resources told The Associated Press he does not intend to add the fish to the list because he does not believe it “would afford additional conservation benefits.”

