Hawaiian Falls gives exclusive access to special needs families

(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hawaiian Falls waterpark gave exclusive access to special needs families Saturday.

The park was closed from the general public from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to allow those with special needs and their families to enjoy the park without crowds.

The park also lowered their music and added more staff to assist the families.

The families of those with special needs received discounted tickets, while those with special needs entered the park for free.

