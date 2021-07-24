Advertisement

HOT Weather This Weekend with Our First 100° Day This Monday

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot conditions will be seen going through the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s until sunset. Some of you will still be at 90° even around 10pm. We dip to the mid 70′s to start Sunday, with abundant sunshine bringing even toastier weather near 100° during the afternoon. A couple areas may hit 100°, but the better chance of seeing our first triple-digit highs are going to be on Monday. A large high pressure system out west will have an influence on us at the start of the work week, as is also the reason we’re seeing high heat this weekend.

Luckily, after Monday we’ll have a couple of small, mid-level disturbances pass by and bring isolated rain chances. Some spotty rain will be seen Tuesday late in the day, with a few scattered showers on Wednesday. However, dry weather comes back afterwards with highs back in the upper 90′s heading into next weekend.

A reminder with the upcoming heat, DO NOT leave your pets or children inside of your car when outside. Rolling down windows DOES NOT work

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver
(AP Photo)
Austin, Travis County urge mask use, ask unvaccinated to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

More Heat Today with The 100° High Coming Soon!
Heat Gradually Builds Heading Into Next week with Our First 100° Day Pretty Soon
fastcast summer day partly cloudy blue sky white clouds fair weather
HOT Weather This Weekend with Our First 100° Day This Monday
HOT Weather Going Through The Weekend with Our First 100° Day Monday