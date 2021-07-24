Houston Police seek help identifying suspect in mall shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -The Houston police department has released surveillance video and photos of a suspect who shot a man and then fired shots at an HPD officer at 5015 Westheimer Road.

Police are asking the public for help identifying a female person of interest.

The woman was with the man in connection with the shooting seen in surveillance videos.

Police say she is not a suspect in this case, but investigators would like to question her about any knowledge she may have of the suspect or the incident.

The man wanted in the shooting is described only as a black male, 18 to 30 years of age, between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a slim build.

He has short hair in a unique style and wearing a white T-shirt and black sweat pants.

The woman seen with the suspect is described only as a black female, 18 to 30 years of age, between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a slim build and weighing between 100 and 120 pounds.

The victim, 24, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officer T. Burrell, who discharged his duty weapon at the suspect, was not injured.

HPD Special Investigations Unit Sergeant G. Rodgers and Detectives S. Mohajer, M. Resnick, J. Brown, and I. Ulloa reported:

Officer Burrell was working an approved extra job at the mall at the above address.

While making routine checks of the orange parking garage, he heard several shots being fired.

As he responded to the gunfire, Officer Burrell was confronted by an unknown black male armed with a handgun and attempting to flee the area.

The suspect raised his gun and fired at Officer Burrell.

The officer, fearing for his life, returned fire, missing the suspect who fled the scene and remained at large.

Police say once the area had been secured, they discovered that a man had been shot.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the HPD Internal Affairs Division.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect or the female person is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

The Houston police department has released surveillance video and photos of a suspect wanted for shooting a man and firing shots at an HPD officer at 5015 Westheimer Road (Houston Police Department)

