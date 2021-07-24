Human Society of Central Texas receives generous donation from Old Chicago Pizza

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco, Texas (July 24, 2021) – The Humane Society of Central Texas was recently the recipient of a generous donation from Old Chicago Pizza.

The restaurant closed its doors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not re-open until last month.

Old Chicago management asked their staff to choose a local nonprofit to receive proceeds from their re-opening, and they chose the Humane Society of Central Texas.

100% of proceeds from all drink orders during their soft opening events, and additional proceeds from the sale of specific menu items and online orders for the first month they were open were donated.

HSCTX received a check in the amount of $7,289.14.

Executive Director Paula Rivadeneira said the money will be used to boost their Community Cares Fund, which helps keep pets and people together, especially during hard times.

“Historically, if a family were going through hard times and could not afford vet care for a sick or injured pet, they would surrender the animal to the shelter. Can you imagine the emotional pain of not knowing what happens to your sick or injured animal that you love, and you are surrendering him because you want what’s best for him and you don’t feel like you can provide that? That’s devastating! We don’t want any family to feel that way. We would rather keep the animal out of the shelter, pay a vet to treat the animal, and send him home with the people who love him,” Rivadeneira said in a statement.

The fund also helps families reclaim their animals from the shelter, helps people comply with requirements from Animal Control to ensure their animals’ safety and well-being, provides dog owners with professional training for pets with unusually challenging behaviors, and distributes pet food and supplies to families in need. The goal of the fund is to keep pets and people together so the shelter can serve as a last resort for animals that really need to be there.

If your business would like to hold a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Central Texas or contribute to the Community Cares Fund, contact the shelter at 254-754-1454.

