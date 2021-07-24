Advertisement

NFL faces playbook full of questions as training camps open

FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer,...
FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, speaks during a news conference at the at the football league's fall meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The league, whose most valuable person in 2020 probably was medical director Dr. Allen Sills, recognizes that while tremendous progress has been made in battling the virus, caution remains crucial. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By BARRY WILNER
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - From players getting COVID-19 vaccinations to relaxed coronavirus protocols to lineup issues, particularly at quarterback, the NFL faces a multitude of questions as training camps open.

The preseason will include only three games except for Dallas and Pittsburgh, who play four because they meet in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5.

The regular season, of course, has been expanded by one match to 17.

The drama surrounding QBs Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay and Deshaun Watson of Houston figures to hold the spotlight, as will the debut of seven new head coaches including Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

