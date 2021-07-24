Advertisement

Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law

People march across the Szabadsag, or Freedom Bridge over the River Danube in downtown Budapest...
People march across the Szabadsag, or Freedom Bridge over the River Danube in downtown Budapest during a gay pride parade in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Rising anger over policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital on Saturday as thousands of LGBT activists and supporters marched in the city's Pride parade. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)(Anna Szilagyi | AP)
By JUSTIN SPIKE
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators marched in Hungary’s capital to voice their opposition to government measures seen as targeting LGBT people.

Organizers of the annual Budapest Pride march predicted record crowds, and called on participants to express their opposition to recent laws passed by the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban that they say stigmatize sexual minorities.

A Pride spokesperson said this year’s march was a protest against a new law that bans the depiction of homosexuality to minors.

The European Union has launched legal proceedings against Hungary for its policies.

But some LGBT marchers said they plan to leave the country anyway due to the increased pressure they are facing.

