Wanted: Houston Police seek suspect who allegedly shot woman

The Houston Police are looking for a man who shot a woman on Braesvalley Drive around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 16th.(Houston Police Department)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) -The Houston Police are looking for a man who shot a woman on Braesvalley Drive around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 16th.

Charges have been filed against Rashad Dabeon Williams, who is wanted for the shooting of a woman at 5465 Braesvalley Drive about 7 a.m. last Friday, July 16.

The suspect, 26-year-old Rashad Dabeon Williams, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member in the 178th State District Court.

Williams is not in custody and wanted by the Houston Police Department.

Police say Sapp and Williams were in an argument when Williams appeared with a gun from his waistband.

Sapp heard multiple shots and then fell to the ground.

Sapp was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Williams fled the area in Sapp’s red 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

The vehicle was later recovered with the keys still inside at Sapp’s apartment complex on Monday, July 19.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rashad Williams is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

