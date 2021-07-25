Advertisement

28 abducted Baptist school students freed in Nigeria

Parents are reunited with released students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi,...
Parents are reunited with released students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Nigeria, on Sunday, July 25, 2021. Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi. Church officials handed those children over to their parents at the school on Sunday. (AP Photo)(AP Photos | AP)
By IBRAHIM GARBA and SAM OLUKOYA
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANO, Nigeria (AP) — Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi.

The Rev. Israel Akanji said more than 80 other children are still being held by the gunmen.

So far 34 children kidnapped on July 5 have either been released or have escaped from the custody of the gunmen.

It is unclear when the other children will be released.

Gunman have carried out a spate of mass abductions from schools in northern Nigeria this year, mainly seeking ransoms.

Akanji said the church does not pay ransoms to criminals but cannot stop families from doing whatever they can to free their children.

