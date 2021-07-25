Advertisement

Charlotte CBP Officers Intercept Over 6 Pounds of Cocaine

CBP officers recently seized 6 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
CBP officers recently seized 6 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KWTX) — CBP officers recently seized 6 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at CLT stopped a man attempting to smuggle over six pounds of cocaine into the United States.

On July 17, a CBP officer referred Xavier E. Ramirez, 23, of Brandon, Florida, to further examination after Ramirez arrived on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

There, CBP officers noticed a bulge coming from underneath Ramirez’s shirt after he removed his jacket.

Officers tested a white powdery substance that was underneath Ramirez’s shirt.

The substance tested positive for cocaine.

The cocaine weighed over six pounds and had an estimated street value of about $215,000.00

“Any day that Customs and Border Protection officers can keep dangerous drugs from reaching our communities is a great day,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director in Charlotte.

“Narcotics interdiction remains an enforcement priority for CBP, and it is one way in which CBP helps protect our citizens and our communities.”

Charlotte CBP officers turned Ramirez over to Homeland Security Investigations and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for state prosecution on felony possession and trafficking of cocaine.

CBP seized an average of 3,677 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States last year.

