Clark Atlanta University clears and cancels student account balances for Spring 2020 – Summer 2021

ATLANTA, GA (KWTX) – Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French, Jr. announced Friday that student account balances for Spring 2020 – Summer 2021 would be canceled and cleared.

The university is canceling all student account balances for the Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021, and Summer 2021 semesters by bringing them to a zero balance.

This initiative will not impact the future financial aid eligibility of the student because of this one-time outstanding balance cancellation.

“Throughout this unprecedented period, a substantial amount of support has been received from the federal government under the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF),” the university said in a statement.

The funds have enabled Clark Atlanta University to use the funds to support their students by providing emergency financial aid, refunded the pro-rated amount of housing and meal charges for Spring 2020, discounted tuition and fees for the entire 2020-2021 academic year, the purchase of 4,000 laptops from Dell Computers for every financially enrolled student, and the purchase of hotspots for those students with limited to no access to the internet.

“We understand these past two academic years have been emotionally and financially difficult on students and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is why we will continue to do all we can to support their efforts to complete their CAU education,” said President French.

“Their academic and professional future is important to me and the entire Clark Atlanta University family. We care about students and want to lighten their individual and family’s financial load so they can continue their journey in pursuing and attaining their educational and professional goals.”

