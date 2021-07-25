Advertisement

Divine transformation: Ex-Alaska strip club becomes church

In this May 24, 2021, photo, Linda Dunegan poses for a photo in the sanctuary of the Open Door...
In this May 24, 2021, photo, Linda Dunegan poses for a photo in the sanctuary of the Open Door Baptist Church in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunegan purchased a former strip club and leased the main floor to the church. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)(Mark Thiesssen | AP)
By MARK THIESSEN
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A strip club that once beckoned customers off a busy highway leading into Alaska’s largest city is now a church offering salvation instead of temptation.

Linda Dunegan bought the building that used to house Fantasies on 5th in Anchorage.

She’s now leasing the bottom floor to a new Baptist church, something she has prayed about for five years.

The journey to savvy real estate investor with 19 properties in three states once seemed implausible for a girl barely surviving on a daily bowl of rice in her native Vietnam.

Dunegan and her family escaped from the war-ravaged country in 1975.

She says she thanks God for her family and her role with the start-up Open Door Baptist Church.

