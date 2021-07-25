Advertisement

Even Hotter Today with The 100° Highs Almost Here!

By Elliot Wilson
Updated: 1 hour ago
We dip to the mid 70′s to start Sunday, with abundant sunshine bringing even toastier weather near 100° during the afternoon. A couple areas may hit 100°, but the better chance of seeing our first triple-digit highs are going to be on Monday. A large high pressure system out west will have an influence on us at the start of the work week, as is also the reason we’re seeing high heat this weekend.

Luckily, after Monday we’ll have a couple of small, mid-level disturbances pass by and bring isolated rain chances. Some spotty rain will be seen Tuesday late in the day, with a few scattered showers on Wednesday. However, dry weather comes back afterwards with highs back in the upper 90′s heading into next weekend.

A reminder with the upcoming heat, DO NOT leave your pets or children inside of your car when outside. Rolling down windows DOES NOT work

