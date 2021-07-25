Advertisement

Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game...
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1.

The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982.

The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team’s first season after moving from Washington.

The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.

Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
If the Big-12 collapses, what’s next for Baylor athletics?
Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Area daycare worker charged with injury to a child
A crash was reported.
Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident

Latest News

Tri-Lakes, who was supposed to represent Colorado in the Little League Softball World Series,...
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie,...
On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks
Residents prepare to evacuate as another wildfire grows in California. (Source: KCRA via CNN...
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
This image from a police bodycam video provided by Yonkers Police Department on Saturday, July...
Police, bystanders lift car and free baby after crash