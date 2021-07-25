Greinke leads Astros to 3-1 win; Rangers lose 12th straight

HOUSTON (AP) — Zack Greinke threw six solid innings, Abraham Toro homered and the Houston Astros sent Texas to its 12th straight loss, beating the Rangers 3-1.

The Rangers’ skid is tied for second-longest in team history and the first time they’ve dropped a dozen in a row since 1982.

The Texas record is 15 straight losses in September 1972, under manager Ted Williams in the team’s first season after moving from Washington.

The Rangers’ 0-10 road trip was the worst in team history.

Texas went 0-9 on a trip earlier this season from May 25-June 3.

