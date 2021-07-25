Killeen: Local motorcycle clubs holds fundraiser for the homeless

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In an effort to help the homeless of Central Texas, the Iron Horse Disciples motorcycle club held their Biker Day fundraiser at Cycle Gear in Killeen Saturday.

During the event, people could check out local vendors and food to enjoy.

All proceeds went towards Feed My Sheep, and organization that helps feed and take care of the local homeless population.

“With Ironhorse and our church, we see a lot of homeless veterans around Fort Hood,” said Ryan Kimbel.

“It’s just one way to give back to the community and a lot of homeless veterans that may be in need and homeless.”

If anyone would like to donate to the cause, they’re welcome to visit the organization’s website.

