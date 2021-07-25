Killeen: Taste of Africa convention returns to Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In an effort to help educate the public about African cultures, I.M.P.A.C. Outreach hosted the 4th annual Taste of Africa convention at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic, and Chrisnnae Romis with the Songhi Bamboo Roots Association says she’s eager to bring back the music.

“I’m happy to learn about my roots and my ancestry,” she said.

“I’ve always been interested in learning where I come from.”

The event showcased food, vendors, live music and performances inspired by multiple African countries, sharing past traditions and cultures which would otherwise be lost to history.

“My cousins were playing and I’ve just gotten interested in this over the years,” said Ja-Nay Ratcliff.

“I just really like the music. I like the music and the beats. Being able to play and learn new songs.”

Organizer Rodney Duckett says especially since the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, everyone was eager to bring the event back.

“We have so many artists, dancers, storytellers and the complete taste of Africa,” he said.

“It’s not just about food and clothes. It brings the community of Killeen together, but it also brings this community to Africa.”

A rich and beautiful history that Romis hopes to continue sharing, one beat at a time.

“It tells about my ancestors, the music they played and how they survived back in the day.”

