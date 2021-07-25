Advertisement

Killeen: Taste of Africa convention returns to Central Texas

In an effort to help educate the public about African cultures, I.M.P.A.C. Outreach hosted the...
In an effort to help educate the public about African cultures, I.M.P.A.C. Outreach hosted the 4th annual Taste of Africa convention at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - In an effort to help educate the public about African cultures, I.M.P.A.C. Outreach hosted the 4th annual Taste of Africa convention at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center Saturday.

The event was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic, and Chrisnnae Romis with the Songhi Bamboo Roots Association says she’s eager to bring back the music.

“I’m happy to learn about my roots and my ancestry,” she said.

“I’ve always been interested in learning where I come from.”

The event showcased food, vendors, live music and performances inspired by multiple African countries, sharing past traditions and cultures which would otherwise be lost to history.

“My cousins were playing and I’ve just gotten interested in this over the years,” said Ja-Nay Ratcliff.

“I just really like the music. I like the music and the beats. Being able to play and learn new songs.”

Organizer Rodney Duckett says especially since the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, everyone was eager to bring the event back.

“We have so many artists, dancers, storytellers and the complete taste of Africa,” he said.

“It’s not just about food and clothes. It brings the community of Killeen together, but it also brings this community to Africa.”

A rich and beautiful history that Romis hopes to continue sharing, one beat at a time.

“I’m happy to learn about my roots and my ancestry,” she said.

“It tells about my ancestors, the music they played and how they survived back in the day.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As Texas reported more than 6,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest one-day...
COVID cases are rising, vaccination rates are low, so Texas decides to put on a show
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
The wreck happened Sunday on FM 1783. (File)
Central Texas man killed in head-on collision involving 16-year-old driver
(AP Photo)
Austin, Travis County urge mask use, ask unvaccinated to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

In an effort to help the homeless of Central Texas, the Iron Horse Disciples motorcycle club...
Killeen: Local motorcycle clubs holds fundraiser for the homeless
FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer,...
NFL faces playbook full of questions as training camps open
Stores across Texas welcome large crowds during the annual tax-free weekend.
Texas Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 6-8
Despite a mid-summer spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the more virulent Delta variant of the...
COVID-19 cases are again rising, but Central Texas vaccination rates aren’t