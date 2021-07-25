Advertisement

Only Tokyo could pull off these Games? Not everyone agrees

FILE - In this July 23, 2021, file photo, people protest against the Olympics near the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan where the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics took place. (AP Photo/Kantaro Komiya, File)(Kantaro Komiya | AP)
By FOSTER KLUG
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Staging an Olympics during the worst pandemic in a century?

There’s a widespread perception that it couldn’t happen in a better place than Japan.

A deep-pocketed democracy, the host nation is known for its diligent execution of detail-laden, large-scale projects and technological advances, its consensus-building and world-class infrastructure.

All this, on paper, at least, gives the strong impression that Japan is one of the few places in the world that could even consider pulling off the high-stakes tightrope walk that the Tokyo Games represent.

Some in Japan aren’t buying it.

