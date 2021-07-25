Advertisement

On a quiet weekend, ‘Old’ tops, ‘Snake Eyes’ sinks

This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie,...
This image released by Universal Pictures shows, from left, Vicky Krieps, Thomasin McKenzie, Gael García Bernal and Luca Faustino Rodriguez in a scene from "Old." (Universal Pictures via AP)(Photo Credit: Phobymo/Universal Pictures | AP)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(AP)- M. Night Shyamalan’s “Old” easily won a slower weekend at the North American box office, while the G.I. Joe pic “Snake Eyes” lived up to its name. Although both are fresh offerings from major studios, moviegoers turned out in modest numbers on a weekend where there was the notable distraction of the Olympics as well as rising concerns about the delta variant.

Universal on Sunday said that “Old,” which cost $18 million to make, grossed an estimated $16.5 million.

Paramount’s “Snake Eyes” origin story brought in an estimated $13.4 million in ticket sales against an $88 million production budget.

