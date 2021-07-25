Undrafted from small school, Harris makes hall with Cowboys

DALLAS (AP) — Cliff Harris is finishing his improbable path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an undrafted safety for the Dallas Cowboys out of tiny Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas.

Harris and receiver Drew Pearson are the first undrafted Cowboys among their 15 players in the Hall of Fame.

Harris is part of the special centennial class from 2020.

The 72-year-old Harris won two Super Bowls and played in three more with the Cowboys over 10 seasons covering all of the 1970s.

