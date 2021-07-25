We’re In For Some Heat Heading Into The Work Week

Very warm weather will be seen this evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 90′s until sunset. Even after sunset we’ll still be around 90° through 11pm, and we won’t cool down much until sunrise Monday. We start Monday in the low 70′s with sunny skies warming us quickly throughout the day. We’ll hit the mid 90′s by lunchtime, with highs expected to hit triple-digits in the afternoon. Keep in mind the Heat Index will be between 100-105° all across Central Texas.

Tuesday we’ll be in the mid to upper 90′s again, but on Wednesday we do have a slight chance for getting a couple of spotty showers to move through our area. This will likely be the only chance to cool off going through this week, so if you don’t end up seeing the spotty rain on Wednesday you’re in for lots of heat going through the week and into next weekend.

A reminder with the upcoming heat, DO NOT leave your pets or children inside of your car when outside. Rolling down windows DOES NOT work

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.