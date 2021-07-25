Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is dead following a single vehicle rollover accident in Woodway.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning Woodway PSD officers were dispatched to the 14000 blk of US Hwy 84 on the report of a one vehicle roll over accident.

Officers arrived on scene and found the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, had been ejected during the roll over.

An ambulance transported the driver to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy has been ordered.

The driver has been identified as 21 year-old Zachary McIntosh of Sweetwater, Texas.

The initial crash investigation revealed McIntosh was heading west on Hwy 84 when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle entered the center median, struck the cable barrier, and flipped where it came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Woodway PSD is conducting a full investigation as well as an accident reconstruction to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to call A.C. Larry Adams at 254-772-4470.

