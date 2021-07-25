Advertisement

Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas man is dead following a single vehicle rollover accident in Woodway.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning Woodway PSD officers were dispatched to the 14000 blk of US Hwy 84 on the report of a one vehicle roll over accident.

Officers arrived on scene and found the driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, had been ejected during the roll over.

An ambulance transported the driver to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy has been ordered.

The driver has been identified as 21 year-old Zachary McIntosh of Sweetwater, Texas.

The initial crash investigation revealed McIntosh was heading west on Hwy 84 when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle entered the center median, struck the cable barrier, and flipped where it came to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Woodway PSD is conducting a full investigation as well as an accident reconstruction to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is encouraged to call A.C. Larry Adams at 254-772-4470.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
Big-12 Conference Football Trophy
If the Big-12 collapses, what’s next for Baylor athletics?
Tiffany Ann Baggerly
Area daycare worker charged with injury to a child
(AP Photo)
Austin, Travis County urge mask use, ask unvaccinated to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge

Latest News

In an effort to help the homeless of Central Texas, the Iron Horse Disciples motorcycle club...
Killeen: Local motorcycle clubs holds fundraiser for the homeless
In an effort to help educate the public about African cultures, I.M.P.A.C. Outreach hosted the...
Killeen: Taste of Africa convention returns to Central Texas
FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2019, file photo, Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer,...
NFL faces playbook full of questions as training camps open
Stores across Texas welcome large crowds during the annual tax-free weekend.
Texas Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 6-8