Active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas nearly double in past week, hospitalizations continue to rise

(KWTX) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas has doubled in the past week, more than 600 new cases have been confirmed in the region since Friday, and hospitalizations are rising.

The resurgence of the virus in Central Texas has prompted both the Bell County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Health Department to resume daily updates of local data dashboards.

Bell County health officials resumed daily updates on July 9, and McLennan County health officials followed suit on Monday.

“COVID-19 cases in McLennan County are five times higher than they were a month ago,” the health district said in a new release Monday afternoon.

“The Delta variant…has been detected in McLennan County and is now the predominant variant in the United States, making up an estimated 83.2% of recent U.S. cases. With only 41% of people in McLennan County vaccinated, the risk for another surge in cases is extremely high,” the health district said.

The number of active cases in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose to 2,675 Monday, an increase of 464 since Friday and nearly double the 1,363 reported on July 19.

Coryell County had 290 active cases of COVID-19 Monday, up from 68 a week ago and up from 115 on Friday.

More than 180 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county, where just more than 31% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Freestone County had 49 confirmed cases Monday, 11 more than on Friday; Hill County had 57, 14 more than on Friday; Lampasas County had 88, nine more than on Friday; Limestone County had 91, 18 more than on Friday, and Navarro County had 94, 14 more than on Friday.

The number of active cases statewide rose to 60,380 Monday, an increase of more than 80% in the past week.

Almost 650 additional confirmed cases of the virus have been reported since Friday in Central Texas, where the total now stands at 82,576.

Statewide, DSHS reported 2,605,142 total confirmed cases Monday, 8,500 more than Friday’s total.

The statewide death toll rose by five to 51,853 Monday.

In Central Texas, the virus’ toll may be as high as 1,760, but according to state data Monday, the count stood at 1,744 including 458 Bell County residents, 13 fewer that the local count of 471; 37 Bosque County residents; 89 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 33 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 81 Limestone County residents; 490 McLennan County residents, 22 more than the local count of 468; 52 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 1467 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Statewide at least 4,626 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized on Monday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills County, 127 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Monday, filling about 9% of available beds and accounting for about 11% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 60 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, filling more than 9% of available beds and accounting for about 12% of all hospitalizations.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of patients needing hospitalization for COVID-19. While the vast majority of our patients are receiving care unrelated to COVID-19, we are carefully evaluating our capacity daily and are working with patients and physicians to reschedule non-emergent procedures (that require a post-operative bed for recovery) in order to continue ensuring our hospitals are ready for those who need care most during this time,” Baylor Scott & White Health said in a statement Monday afternoon.

“The majority of the patients we are treating for COVID-19 infections are under the age of 50 and not vaccinated. We urge unvaccinated community members to get vaccinated, as data proves it prevents serious illness and hospitalizations,” Baylor Scott & White said.

Just more than 36% of residents 12 and older in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring were fully vaccinated Monday, according to Department of State Health Services data.

Statewide, nearly 52% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, more than 33% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Monday.

More than 41% of McLennan County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated Monday.

DSHS data Monday showed almost 39% of Bosque County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; just more than 31% of Coryell County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 36% of Falls County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Freestone County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 41% of Hamilton residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 34% of Hill County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 36% of Lampasas County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 33% of Leon County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of Limestone County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; just more than 38% of Milam County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, more than 39% of Navarro County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated; almost 38% of Robertson County residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated, and just more than 29% of San Saba residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

The resurgence of the virus comes just weeks before the start of a new school year.

The Temple ISD announced Monday it’s partnering with the Bell County Public Health District to provide required immunizations as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older on Aug 5 in the ninth-grade cafeteria at Temple High School.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are optional.

“Lack of accessibility to care over the last year due to COVID-related closures is a reality,” said Kim Glawe, director of health services for Temple ISD.

“We’re certainly grateful to our local health department for helping us provide all of our students and families an opportunity to receive care that can help them remain healthy this coming school year.”

McLane Children’s Medical Center hosts a walk-in vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday for anyone 12 or older at Pirtle Elementary at 714 South Pea Ridge Rd. in Temple. Parents or guardians must be present for anyone younger than 18. Appointments will be scheduled for second doses.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday for the next four weeks at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza in downtown Waco as part of the Civic on the 7th performing arts series.

Advance registration is not required.

In Lampasas County, with more than 60 active case of the virus, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported 23,911 total cases Monday.

Of the total, at least 22,601 residents have recovered and 471 have died.

At least 770 cases were active Monday, according to health district data.

DSHS data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 1,360 active cases.

State data also showed 2,608 probable cases of the virus.

At least 24,572 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, state data showed, and 458 have died.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District resumed daily updates on Monday, amid a resurgence in the virus.

The county reported 28,617 total cases Monday, an increase of 174 since Friday.

Of the total, at least 421 cases were active, up from 326 on Friday.

Forty-eight residents diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, eight of them on ventilators.

At least 27,728 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 468 deaths.

DSHS data Monday showed 490 residents diagnosed with the virus have died.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed seven active cases involving students and two involving staff on Monday and 4,028 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, more than 41% of students and more than 61% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed no active cases Monday and a cumulative total of 369 cases, 286 involving students.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,367 total confirmed cases of the virus Monday, an increase of 182 since Friday, and 311 total probable cases.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county was 290 Monday, up 175 from Friday.

At least 7,299 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 89 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 39 inmates were restricted and one inmate was isolated; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; two cases involving inmates and two cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 47 inmates were restricted and two inmates were isolated; two active cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, two cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 76 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,906 total confirmed and 205 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 13 active cases in the county Monday. A week ago, the county had none.

At least 2,065 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,236 total confirmed and 687 total probable cases of the virus Monday.

DSHS data showed 91 active cases in the county Monday, an increase of 18 since Friday.

At least 2,751 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 81 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,520 total confirmed and 2,532 total probable cases Monday.

DSHS data showed 94 active cases Monday, up from 80 on Friday.

At least 5,811 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,414 total confirmed and 321 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,665 residents have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Thirty-three cases were active Monday.

Freestone County had 1,138 total confirmed and 896 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,935 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 49 cases were active Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting one case involving an employee at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 773 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 778 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Twenty-eight cases were active Monday.

Hill County Monday had 3,874 total confirmed cases and 758 probable cases. At least 4,464 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 57 cases were active Monday.

Lampasas County had 1,963 total confirmed and 364 probable cases Monday. At least 2,205 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 residents have died, according to state data. At least 88 cases were active Monday.

Leon County had 1,305 total confirmed and 378 total probable cases Monday. At least 1,612 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 28 cases were active Monday.

Milam County had 1,537 total confirmed and 1,108 total probable cases Monday. At least 2,610 residents have recovered and 52 have died. Thirty-five cases were active Monday.

Mills County had 598 confirmed and 64 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 639 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. Two cases were active Monday.

Robertson County had 1,883 total confirmed cases Monday and 443 total probable cases. At least 2,211 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 68 cases were active Monday.

San Saba County had 523 total confirmed cases Monday and 264 total probable cases. At least 755 residents have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed nine active cases Monday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday was reporting three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

