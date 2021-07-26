Border Patrol agents find black bear in tree

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents found a grizzly creature who was on the search for the bare necessities.

Border Patrol agents discovered a young black bear in a tree in north Laredo over the weekend.

Black bears are a protected and rare species in the state; however, they warn that bears can have a deadly instinct by nature.

The agency reminds the community to be aware of their surroundings, especially in remote areas outdoors.

