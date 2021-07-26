Final week of July finally feeling like it should in July

This last week of the month will give us a heat wave that we normally see all month long, but have been lucky enough to hold off until now. As we close out the month, we settle into a hot and sunny weather pattern that brings the heat. That said, we may have one day of rain chances before the month closes out...

Lows tonight will be muggy and warm in the mid to upper 70s. Then tomorrow, highs top off close to 100° and the humidity will make it feel over that. That will be the case for each afternoon this week: highs in the upper 90s but humidity makes it feel as hot as 105° each day.

Midweek, our weather pattern shifts slightly and this will allow for a small 10-30% chance for an isolated shower, but widespread rain isn’t expected. This potential rain and cloud coverage means our temperatures could take a slight dip into the mid-and upper 90s for Wednesday. It’s short-lived and by Thursday we are back dry conditions. By the end of the week we will see more high pressure come back down the pipeline and right on top of us so temperatures will climb into the triple digits by the end of the weekend and for the first several days of next week.

Make sure you’re staying hydrated, listening to your body and taking breaks from the sun if you’re outside for an extended period of time.

