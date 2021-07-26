Advertisement

First 100° day may be today for some

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The first day with an average high temperature this month was clocked Sunday at the Waco Airport ending a 28-day streak of below normal high temperatures that stretched back into late June. Sunday’s first “average” day may turn into the first 100° for some today as high pressure remains entrenched over the Central United States. So far, Hamilton is the only Central Texas city with a 100° but Gatesville, Waco, Meridian, and maybe Killeen and Temple, could reach the century mark for a high today. We’ll kick off the final work week in July with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Abundant sunshine will send temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 90s by lunch time with late-day highs for many in the upper 90s with a few triple-digits. The warmest temperatures will be west of the I-35 corridor with only mid-90s for highs east of I-35. Despite the cooler temperatures east of I-35, heat index values will be highest for the eastern half of the area, as high as about 105°, thanks to a bump up in humidity.

If your city doesn’t clock the first 100° day today, you’ll probably stay below the century mark until potentially this weekend. We’re expecting a few clouds Tuesday and maybe Wednesday with a slight increase in humidity to drop highs for nearly everyone below 100° Tuesday and across the board Wednesday. A few isolated showers may move through Tuesday late-afternoon near I-45 only. On Wednesday, a few scattered showers could bubble up in the afternoon heat near and south of Highway 84. High temperatures on Tuesday should range from about 94° to 99° with Wednesday’s highs only reaching the mid-90s. The rain chances fall out of the forecast Thursday and probably Friday too which will allow temperatures to creep back into the mid-to-upper 90s. The final day of July features sunshine and highs near 100°. As we flip the calendar to August, we’re forecasting a string of near or slightly higher than 100° temperatures with tons of sunshine and relatively low humidity. Not everyone will see triple-digits next week since higher humidity east of I-35 should keep actual temperatures slightly lower, but it’s shaping up to be a toasty start to August.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident
Tri-Lakes, who was supposed to represent Colorado in the Little League Softball World Series,...
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
The scene on Highway 6 after one person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into...
1 seriously injured in crash involving semi on Highway 6
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms

Latest News

fastcast overcast cloudy lake waco
We’re In For Some Heat Heading Into The Work Week
We're In For Some Heat As We Start The Work Week
FastCast
Even Hotter Today with The 100° Highs Almost Here!
More Heat Today with The 100° High Coming Soon!