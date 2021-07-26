First 100° day may be today for some

The first day with an average high temperature this month was clocked Sunday at the Waco Airport ending a 28-day streak of below normal high temperatures that stretched back into late June. Sunday’s first “average” day may turn into the first 100° for some today as high pressure remains entrenched over the Central United States. So far, Hamilton is the only Central Texas city with a 100° but Gatesville, Waco, Meridian, and maybe Killeen and Temple, could reach the century mark for a high today. We’ll kick off the final work week in July with morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. Abundant sunshine will send temperatures soaring into the low-to-mid 90s by lunch time with late-day highs for many in the upper 90s with a few triple-digits. The warmest temperatures will be west of the I-35 corridor with only mid-90s for highs east of I-35. Despite the cooler temperatures east of I-35, heat index values will be highest for the eastern half of the area, as high as about 105°, thanks to a bump up in humidity.

If your city doesn’t clock the first 100° day today, you’ll probably stay below the century mark until potentially this weekend. We’re expecting a few clouds Tuesday and maybe Wednesday with a slight increase in humidity to drop highs for nearly everyone below 100° Tuesday and across the board Wednesday. A few isolated showers may move through Tuesday late-afternoon near I-45 only. On Wednesday, a few scattered showers could bubble up in the afternoon heat near and south of Highway 84. High temperatures on Tuesday should range from about 94° to 99° with Wednesday’s highs only reaching the mid-90s. The rain chances fall out of the forecast Thursday and probably Friday too which will allow temperatures to creep back into the mid-to-upper 90s. The final day of July features sunshine and highs near 100°. As we flip the calendar to August, we’re forecasting a string of near or slightly higher than 100° temperatures with tons of sunshine and relatively low humidity. Not everyone will see triple-digits next week since higher humidity east of I-35 should keep actual temperatures slightly lower, but it’s shaping up to be a toasty start to August.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.