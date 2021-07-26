Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gun discharged during the early-morning robbery of a Subway restaurant Monday in Waco.
Two men walked into the restaurant on Bosque Boulevard at around 1:40 a.m. Monday.
“During the robbery one of the involved parties discharged a weapon,” police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said.
No one was injured.
The men were gone by the time officers arrived.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.