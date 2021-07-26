Advertisement

Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant

The robbers were gone when police arrived. (File)
(WNDU)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gun discharged during the early-morning robbery of a Subway restaurant Monday in Waco.

Two men walked into the restaurant on Bosque Boulevard at around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

“During the robbery one of the involved parties discharged a weapon,” police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said.

No one was injured.

The men were gone by the time officers arrived.

No arrests have been made.

