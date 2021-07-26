Marlin: Historic church in need of funding to replace roof

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) -Blue Ridge Baptist Church in Marlin has seen dozens of families come through its doors since 1859.

“We’ve been here for 162 years,” said Pastor Darin Davis.

“We’re hoping that through God’s grace, we’ll be here a lot longer.”

Davis and his congregation are now praying for the survival of their place of worship.

The current roof was installed about 40 years ago. After decades of bad weather and flooding, the damages have taken its toll on the roof and inside

the church, leaving the congregation worried that the roof may collapse in the future.

“The longer we wait, the worse the problem becomes for us,” Davis said. "

It’s really now zero hour for us to go ahead and do what we can to replace this roof. With leaks overtime, there’s discoloration. The walls lack the integrity that they once had. Most churches talk about needing a firm foundation... in this case, we need a new roof.”

In an effort to replace it, the church started a GoFundMe on social media with the goal to raise $25,000. In just two weeks, the page has recieved nearly $10,000

While there’s still more funding needed, Davis says the church will still continue on for generations to come.

“The mission endures whether the roof leaks and collapses or not,” he said.

“We’re gonna continue to be here in this part of Falls County.”

Anyone who’d like to donate can find more info on the church’s GoFundMe page.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-new-roof-for-blue-ridge-baptist-church?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_zlmg+a-new-roof-for-blue-ridge-baptist-church

